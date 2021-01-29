Aisha Bismillah

Aisha is a physical organic chemist in the field of supramolecular chemistry. She completed her PhD at Durham University, UK, working with Paul McGonigal investigating fluxional carbon cages and their shapeshifting properties. Aisha is currently a postdoctoral research associate in Ivan Aprahamian’s research group at Dartmouth College, US. She is funded under a prestigious US‒UK Fulbright All Disciplines Scholarship and her research focuses on hydrazone switch-based reaction cascades.