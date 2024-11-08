Amit Kapur
Amit Kapur is a joint managing partner at JSA, Advocates and Solicitors. His practice focuses on developing policy and regulatory frameworks, dispute resolution, public procurement, PPP and transactions in energy (power, hydrocarbons, natural resources); climate change and sustainable development; transport (rail, highways and civil aviation); communications; municipal infrastructure and social/developmental projects.
Creating carbon sinks in India: a law and policy perspective
India’s history of protecting its forests will be vital for its future