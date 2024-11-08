Ankit Todi
Ankit Todi is the chief sustainability officer for Mahindra Group, a large federation of companies headquartered in India. His role involves shaping the company’s sustainability strategy and integrating it with business strategy, handling all global and domestic conversations on the subject. He also actively engages with the clean-tech ecosystem to drive innovation. Ankit previously worked at Bain & Company in strategic management consulting.
How can chemistry help developing countries decarbonise their economies?
The central science offers opportunities for energy, buildings, industry and transport