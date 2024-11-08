Ankita Vijayvergiya

Ankita Vijayvergiya is the Co-founder & CEO of BillionCarbon, a pioneering company that provides 3-day Precision food waste treatment, which is rapid, low cost and fully circular. With an MBA from London Business School, and a Computer Science Engineering degree from BITS Pilani, she has over 15 years of robust experience spanning technology, startups, climate tech, and scaling businesses.