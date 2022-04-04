Ben Nealon

Ben obtained a first-class Bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Sheffield, followed by a Master’s in science communication. Fascinated by how the public are exposed to science, Ben’s dissertation analysed the scientific content being produced by the British press. As a Scientific writer at Notch, Ben now utilises both his science writing and research skills from his time at university. When he’s not writing, you can probably find Ben tap dancing or baking a fresh loaf of bread (but not at the same time).