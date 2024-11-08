Bhairav Kuttaiah

Bhairav Kuttaiah is an advocate practicing in various courts, including at the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts and at the Trial Courts and Tribunals of Karnataka, where he is based. He is also a senior visiting fellow, Department of International Relations, Peace and Public Policy, St. Joseph's University, Bangalore. His experience spans across, criminal law, civil law, tax law, as well as policy-related advice.