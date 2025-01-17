Charley James

Charley completed his PhD in inorganic redox catalysis in 2022 at the University of East Anglia. Following his studies, Charley worked closely with UK and EU governments and industrial organisations as a scientific policy analyst, where he advised lawmakers on some of the most important issues of achieving a more sustainable future. He has experience in a broad range of environmental and energy related issues including long-term energy storage systems, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and microplastic pollution as well as a thorough understanding of the control of chemicals under the REACH regulation.

In 2024, Charley joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor, where he continues to promote green and sustainable chemical innovations, and the scientists that developed them, wherever he can.