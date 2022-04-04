Charlotte Renaut

After taking part in a science communication project during the final year of her BSc chemistry degree, Charlotte decided to hang up her lab coat and pursue a career in communications. She obtained a distinction in her MSc science communication degree from the University of Sheffield, joining Notch as a Scientific writer shortly after. While studying, Charlotte’s love for coffee and her desire to keep busy led her to become a trained barista. When not at her laptop, you’ll find Charlotte pouring the perfect latte or digging through record shops to discover new vinyl to add to her collection.