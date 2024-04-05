Charu Storr-Vijay

Charu Storr-Vijay earned a bachelor's degree in physics from Nottingham Trent University, before pursuing further studies at the National University of Ireland, Galway, where she completed a master's degree in biomedical engineering. Her academic journey equipped her with a diverse skill set and a passion for interdisciplinary research. Entering the world of scientific publishing, Charu has been working for the Royal Society of Chemistry since 2022 as a publishing editor for journals in Materials Chemistry and Nanoscale, and occasionally working with the Energy and Environmental Science journal.