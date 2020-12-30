Danielle Arcon

Danielle is a Christian and biochemistry major from the Philippines who loves to take pictures of her pets, curate playlists and observe the view of the crowd from the back row. Her wonderful parents believe she can be as much of a biochemistry major as she is a writer, so she lovingly juggles (and deeply enjoys) both roles. She hopes to dedicate her words and colours for a story infinitely bigger than hers.