Elizabeth Wynn
After working for 10 years as a researcher studying the genetic underpinnings of human diseases in mice, I recently became equality and diversity manager at the Babraham Institute in the UK. I’m passionate about bringing a broad vision of inclusion to research allowing people from all sorts of backgrounds to thrive.
- Review
From Science Fiction to Science Fact: How Writers of the Past Invented Our Present
An enjoyable exploration of the parallels between science fiction and science as long as you don’t expect a definite proof of how how sci-fi created the future
- Review
Women in Their Element: Selected Women’s Contributions To The Periodic System
The book’s 38 essays highlight women’s contributions to chemistry, ranging from well-known accounts to stories rarely told
- Review
The Autobiography of a Transgender Scientist
Ben Barres’ memoir discusses his research and advocacy work