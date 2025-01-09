Josh Smalley

Josh Smalley is a postdoctoral research associate and science communicator in the School of Chemistry at the University of Leicester. His research focuses on the synthesis and investigation of new peptidomimetic materials to mimic the native peptides found in the cells in our body. Josh was also a finalist in the 2023 Great British Bake-Off where he captivated audiences with his skilful techniques and mastery of flavours. Being equally accomplished in the laboratory and the kitchen, Josh founded the Science Kitchen at the University of Leicester, where he brings together the worlds of science and baking to deliver educational shows and videos to engage with the public and inspire the next generation of scientists.