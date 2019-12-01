Kate Ashwin

https://www.kateashwin.com/

Kate Ashwin is a comic artist who lives in West Yorkshire, England, with her two fat cats and one very understanding husband. Her interests include drawing people in nice coats with strange facial expressions, and never drawing a horse and carriage ever again.

She’s drawn and written over 1000 pages of webcomics since 2002, her most current project being the well-received Victorian-era adventure story Widdershins, which is currently on its sixth Kickstarter-funded volume. Kate has also contributed to, co-edited and provided Kickstarter support to the Cautionary Fables and Fairytales books, written a story for Dark Horse Presents, and contributed artwork to critically-acclaimed kid’s weekly comic The Phoenix. She doesn’t mean to brag, but she also makes a mean chorizo chilli.