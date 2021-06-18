Louis Ammon
I’ve recently graduated from the University of Warwick, UK, with my BSc in chemistry and am currently working towards my MSc by research, focusing on selective metal deposition. I have a keen interest in science communication, and equality, diversity and inclusion work. I am currently launching a diversity book club with other members of the Warwick Chemistry Department to help us move towards real, tangible cultural change within the department.
- Review
The Story of CO2: Big Ideas for a Small Molecule
If you only read one book about climate change this year, make it this one
- Review
Hot Molecules, Cold Electrons
A journey through history and science that lets readers to work out their maths muscles