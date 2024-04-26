Matteo Tardelli

With a passion for guiding PhDs through career transitions beyond academia, Matteo authored the book "Beyond Academia: Stories and Strategies for PhDs Making the Leap to Industry." He successfully transitioned to industry after his PhD and a couple of postdocs focusing on molecular biology and metabolism. With experiences spanning biotech, management consulting, and MedTech, he now guides fellow PhDs in their careers with actionable steps and execution plans. Recently, he initiated the BA Newsletter on Substack, dedicated to sharing personal narratives on PhD careers, attracting hundreds of subscribers within the community