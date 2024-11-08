Nalini Sundaram

Nalini G Sundaram is the associate dean and head of the chemistry department at the St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru. She has a PhD from the Indian Institute of Science and had her postdoctoral stints at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and University of California, Santa Cruz. Her research spans across nanomaterials, photoluminescent applications, photocatalytic materials, and gas sensors, aimed at providing innovative solutions for environmental sustainability, energy applications, and biomedical fields.