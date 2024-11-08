Nawneet Vibhaw
Nawneet Vibhaw is a partner at JSA, Advocates and Solicitors and focuses on environmental disputes and environment, social and governance (ESG) matters. He regularly advises clients on diverse regulatory environmental issues and appears on their behalf in matters before the Honourable Supreme Court of India and various benches of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
- Opinion
Creating carbon sinks in India: a law and policy perspective
India’s history of protecting its forests will be vital for its future