Peter Brown
CEO, Notch Communications
Peter has been immersed in the Life Science industry for three decades, making a difference to pharmaceutical and biotech corporations around the world. He has worked for three of the world’s largest advertising agencies before founding Notch Communications with Kate Whelan. Notch is a full service, strategic and creative B2B marketing agency, highly focused on science and technology markets.
Peter is also Chairman of Stream Bio, a company that develops and manufactures revolutionary bioscience products.
Peter’s interests include rugby union and Formula 1. Peter conquered Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Schools for Kenya, to build schools for the Masai Mara tribes. In his spare time you’ll find him honing his culinary skills in the kitchen.
