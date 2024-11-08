Prakarsh Mishra

Prakarsh Mishra is senior manager at Invest India, specialising in technology innovation and policy development. He led the AI & Cyber Physical Systems team at the AGNIi Mission under the Prime Minister's Science Technology & Innovation Advisory Council, fostering international collaborations and driving rural technology adoption. Prakarsh is known for drafting the National Deeptech Startup Policy - 2023. He is also an active proponent of frugal innovation and post-Covid technology dynamics.