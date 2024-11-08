Rajendra S Dhaka

Rajendra S. Dhaka is an associate professor of physics at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi specialising in magnetic materials, complex oxides, quantum materials and energy materials focusing sodium-ion batteries. He authored 116 refereed journal papers with >3560 citations. He has received numerous awards including the INSA Medal for Young Scientists-2015 in Physics, DAE Young Achiever Award-2018, Satya Murthy Memorial Award in 2020 and Veena Arora Award-2020 from IIT Delhi.