Rupo Mapanga

Rupo recently completed her degree in chemistry from Loughborough University, UK. During this, she worked at the ISIS Neutron and Muon Facility and had the opportunity to learn about the fascinating research being conducted there: from investigations into pasta to how mammals survive in deep pressures underwater. Rupo relayed this science to people of all ages through workshops and events. This placement ignited her passion for science communication and public engagement and pushed her to intern at Chemistry World to discover alternative methods to communicate science to the public.

Rupo is intrigued by biochemistry specifically food chemistry, photochemistry (ie bioluminescence) and phenomena in the natural world.