Swetavalli Raghavan

Swetavalli Raghavan is the Head of Innovation, Strategy & Government Affairs for India & South Asia at the Royal Society of Chemistry. She also serves as an Advisor to the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka and as a Professor of Practice at the St Joseph’s University Bengaluru. She founded Scientists & Co., a social initiative promoting health and education to underserved communities, in 2016, reaching over 40,000 beneficiaries to date including in violence-inflicted zones.