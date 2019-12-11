Alan Griffiths

After studying Chemistry at Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Toledo, Ohio, Alan swapped his lab coat for a mixing desk. Ten years later he returned from the music industry back to science as a test and installation engineer on ICP and thermal mass spectrometers at Micromass. Following eight years working with multi-collecting magnetic sectors, Alan moved to LECO UK, working with TOFs and GCxGC systems. 10 years on he now has the role of LECO UK Separation Science Product specialist for the rapidly growing GC-TOFMS Market.

