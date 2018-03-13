Alcami

Alcami is a world-class end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, US, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington in the UK. With over 1000 employees operating at 10 global locations, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas.

We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.