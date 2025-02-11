Alison Winder

Alison Winder has been an assistant editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry since 2022 after several different science-based careers. She completed a PhD and a postdoctoral position at the University of Oxford, researching the enzyme tyrosinase and melanoma cell differentiation then spent over 10 years as a research scientist at GSK. Following a spell teaching secondary school science, her interest in exploring new research drew her to the RSC.

Outside work, Alison enjoys running, cycling, swimming and hiking as well as reading and travelling, especially to the Yorkshire Dales, Lake District and Iceland.