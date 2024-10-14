Ashley Mitchinson

Ashley Mitchinson currently works as an assistant editor for the RSC open access materials and nanoscale portfolio and has a particular interest in biomaterials science, medicine and microbiology.

In a culmination of her growing interests in science, communication, and learning, following the completion of her BSc in biomedical science from University of Hertfordshire, Ashley carried out her PGCE for secondary science education at the institute of education at University College London. Being particularly passionate about honesty and integrity in scientific practices, Ashley shortly realised that what she wanted was to play a part in the dissemination of valuable and reliable scientific knowledge, at the source.

When not working, she loves to hang out with her pets, read, play computer games, and go on adventures.