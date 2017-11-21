Bio-Rad Laboratories

Since Bio-Rad was founded over six decades ago, we have continued to provide the healthcare industry with innovative and useful products that help life science researchers accelerate the discovery process and medical diagnostic labs obtain faster, better results. Throughout our existence, we have built long-lasting customer relationships that help advance our research and development efforts in the introduction of new products and solutions. Today, Bio-Rad is a global leader, with a team of over 8,250 employees and a global network of operations that serves our life science research and clinical diagnostics customers, helping people live longer, healthier lives.

