CatSci

CatSci is a process research and development CRO (contract research organisation), providing tailor-made services to address the needs of pharmaceutical chemical development. We have the scientific expertise to understand the challenges of our customers’ chemical reactions and processes, alongside the commercial proficiency to advise on the right way forward for every project. Spanning the chemistry demands from late discovery/early development through to product launch and beyond, our experience enables a scientifically unbiased consultative approach in order to deliver timely process development solutions. This includes reaction trouble-shooting, new route design and assessment, process improvement and optimisation, scale-up, and tech transfer.

CatSci also carries out non-GMP material supply from milligrams to hundreds of grams in its laboratory, while for larger quantities and/or GMP manufacture we are able to work with trusted partners or the customer’s preferred supplier. We consistently deliver excellent quality through tailored solutions to optimise the drug substance supply that is critical to the timely development of our customers’ innovative therapeutics.