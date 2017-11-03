CES Silicones Europe

CES - Silicones Europe is a non-profit trade organisation representing all major producers of silicones in Europe. We provide information on silicones from a health, safety and environmental perspective.

Its primary mission is to raise awareness of silicones and their many uses as well as to promote their safety from a health, safety and environmental perspective.

CES is a sector group of the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic)