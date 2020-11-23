Collaborative Drug Discovery

Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD) provides an intuitive software suite extensively used by creative chemists and biologists working in academic, biopharmaceutical, agritechnology, and consumer goods settings. Their flagship product, CDD Vault, enables researchers to intuitively organise and analyse both chemical structures and biological study data, and to collaborate with partners through a secure web interface.

CDD Vault helps scientists register chemicals, track inventory, manage bioassay data, capture experiments, and calculate Structure-Activity Relationships (SAR). It also has an integrated Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) to capture and share experimental results. CDD Vault is differentiated through its intuitive design, superior performance, and workflows for secure, collaborative data sharing capabilities.

CDD was founded in 2004 and presently serves thousands of researchers all around the world.