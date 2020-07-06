Dan Biggerstaff

Dan Biggerstaff is Technical Director of LGC in Charleston, USA - the centre of excellence for custom organic solutions for Dr. Ehrenstorfer. Dan obtained his BSc in Chemistry and PhD in Physical Chemistry before embarking on an extensive career in analytical chemistry with Reichhold Chemical Company and Trident Labs. In 1997 he co-founded o2si Smart Solutions to provide high quality custom organic standards principally to the environmental industry, before o2si became part of the LGC family in 2017, adding custom solutions capabilities to the LGC and Dr. Ehrenstorfer reference material portfolios for food and environmental testing worldwide.