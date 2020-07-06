Dave Tudor

Dave Tudor PhD is Managing Director of the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre, Biologics and Quality.

Following his doctorate in Chemistry at the University of Glasgow in 1992, he worked at GSK in a number of technical, compliance and manufacturing leadership roles. In 2017, he was appointed as GSK’s VP Head of GMS Strategy, where he was responsible for setting strategic direction and implementing major projects. As part of the role, he also actively engaged with national governments. He puts this broad experience to effective use within his current role at CPI’s new Centre, helping to ensure that the collaborative facility positions the UK as an innovation leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing