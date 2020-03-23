David Berry

David joined CPI in 2018 as the project lead for the delivery of the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre’s Grand Challenge 2 project. in 2004 David qualified as a pharmacist with a PhD in pharmaceutics, since then he has practiced pharmacy in hospital, run a research group and taught pharmacy as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Durham. In addition, he has industrial pharmacy experience within drug development at AstraZeneca and is the author of a number of papers and patents in the drug development space. Dave is passionate about getting medicines to patients and draws from his broad experiences in drug delivery and materials science throughout his career within his current role at CPI’s new centre.