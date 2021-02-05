Emma Jones
Emma is a rookie hockey player, a board game enthusiast, a D&D fan and a PhD student at the University of Liverpool, UK. Her research sits at the interface of chemistry, engineering and materials science, each of which is sadly housed in a different building on campus.
An enthusiastic newcomer to science communication, she is keen to seize opportunities to write wherever she can and hopes to maintain a healthy freelance writing career alongside her day job.
- Review
Black Hole Survival Guide
Like a brain-twisting introductory physics lecture, but in the best way
- Review
Unfit for Purpose: When Human Evolution Collides with the Modern World
A friendly sort of commiseration that looks at all the ways our primitive bodies grapple with living a modern lifestyle