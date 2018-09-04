Erlab

In 2018, Erlab celebrated 50 years of dedication to protecting laboratory personnel. As the industry leader and innovator, we stay focused on research and development, design, and manufacture of the most advanced chemical filtration products in the industry. Erlab is the trusted brand for filtering fume hoods, filtering storage solutions, and laboratory-grade air filtration systems. We stay committed to safety, quality, performance, energy efficiency and sustainability, and continue to protect people from breathing dangerous chemicals.