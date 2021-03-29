Gareth Jenkins
Gareth Jenkins is the Science and Technology Director at Arcinova, a Quotient Sciences business. He has a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Imperial College, London. Gareth has worked for 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry and has a proven track record in the use of technological innovation to accelerate business growth. He has experience in the fields of continuous manufacturing, process analytical technology and process engineering
- Sponsored
Digital technologies in the personalised medicines revolution
The revolution will be digitalised
- Sponsored
Investigating multi-dimensional problems in drug substance development
Finding solutions to the biggest challenges faced during drug substance development relies on properly integrating analytical and production expertise
- Sponsored
Continuous manufacturing could revolutionise drug development
Continuous flow manufacturing of pharmaceuticals offer the flexibility to accelerate the drug development process