James Urquhart
James is a freelance science journalist and writer based near Edinburgh. With a background in biology, science communication and history of science, James' interest in chemistry have grown over his years' of contributing to Chemistry World since 2006. He has previously worked for New Scientist as a video and multimedia producer and he also writes about nature and the outdoors, so he can often be found wandering the mountains of Scotland with a camera close to hand.
- Research
Molecular trap that snares many different drugs could save lives during overdoses
Macrocyclic compound can mop up drugs of abuse in animal tests – including those for which no reversal agent exists
- Research
Mars’ water came from outer space
Asteroids from the outer solar system would have delivered enough water to cover the red planet in a 300m-deep ocean
- Research
Artificially expanded genetic alphabet evolves enzymes for the first time
Libraries of short DNA sequences incorporating synthetic nucleotides perform better as enzymes than ordinary DNA
- Research
NMR spectroscopy used to guide evolution of better enzymes
Identifying mutagenic ‘hotspots’ could speed development of new proteins
- Research
Yeast engineered to ferment sugars into chemotherapy drug precursors
Semisynthesis offers new route to anticancer drug vinblastine
- Research
Carbon-negative concrete blocks could be made using magnesium from seawater
Electrolyser route avoids need for calcination step
- Research
Electrochemical ‘game-changer’ could make aniline production greener
Sustainable production of important feedstock for dyes, drugs and herbicides is scalable
- Research
Mystery of how plants make strychnine solved 75 years after characterisation
Three-quarters of a century after Robinson and Woodward cracked structure chemists unravel poison’s biosynthesis
- Research
Encapsulated bacteria show promise as injectable living drugs factories to treat diseases
Engineered E. coli produce insulin and vaccines in vivo
- Research
Breaking bacteria’s genetic silence to synthesise antibiotics that evade resistance
Prospecting in bacterial genomes offers hope in search for new antimicrobial drugs
- Research
Discovery of polymorph using ball milling holds promise for drug discovery
Interchangeable switching between three polymorphs demonstrated for the first time
- Research
Machine learning finds fluoride battery materials that could rival lithium
AI could help make new battery type that could store more energy than lithium-ion batteries viable
- Research
Freeze–thaw cycles could explain how ancient RNA replicated without enzymes
Discovery solves puzzle of RNA world hypothesis
- News
Environmental concerns ground mercury-based satellite thrusters
UN takes steps to outlaw mercury propellant that could have seen tonnes of the heavy metal rain down on Earth every year
- Research
Reprogrammed bacterium turns carbon dioxide into chemicals on industrial scale
Process achieved at industrial scale in 120 litre reactor
- Research
Freefall flights test feasibility of making oxygen on the moon and Mars
Efficiency of water electrolysis is reduced at lower gravity
- Research
Rising ozone pollution threatens east Asia’s cereal crops
Losses of wheat, rice and maize add up to $63 billion every year
- Research
Simple campfire chemistry hints how ancient humans produced pigments
Process to make red ochre didn’t require close control of temperature
- Research
Iodine ion drive propels satellite in space for the first time
Halogen could provide a cheaper, more efficient alternative to xenon
- Research
Polymerisation used to synthesise 2D material inside living cells
Sheets are larger than those cells can take up and the technique could find uses in imaging