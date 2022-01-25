Jennifer Shelley

I am a PhD student at the University of Edinburgh, UK, researching interaction between the immune system and the skin, specifically in eczema. I’ve bounced about a fair bit, going from working on plants at the University of Sheffield to stem cell research in zebrafish at Imperial College London to virology at Imperial to Edinburgh, with some 3D tumour modelling and mouse immunology at University of Cambridge thrown in for good measure.

I have always enjoyed writing and now use it as a way to explore science that is outside of my usual project and to engage with a bigger audience.