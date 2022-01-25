Jennifer Shelley
I am a PhD student at the University of Edinburgh, UK, researching interaction between the immune system and the skin, specifically in eczema. I’ve bounced about a fair bit, going from working on plants at the University of Sheffield to stem cell research in zebrafish at Imperial College London to virology at Imperial to Edinburgh, with some 3D tumour modelling and mouse immunology at University of Cambridge thrown in for good measure.
I have always enjoyed writing and now use it as a way to explore science that is outside of my usual project and to engage with a bigger audience.
- Podcast
Book club – Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict
The full story of the discovery of DNA’s double helix
- Podcast
Book club – Vampirology by Kathryn Harkup
A scientific investigation of vampires’ lust for blood and weakness to garlic
- Review
The Doctor Who Fooled the World: Andrew Wakefield’s War on Vaccines
The story of the man who created the myth that a vaccine causes autism
- Review
Film: The Ball Method
An impressive short film about early 20th century chemist Alice Ball whose groundbreaking scientific contributions were only recently recognised