John Arthur is the Director of the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre, responsible for delivering the Operational strategy. Prior to joining CPI, John was a Strategy Director at GSK, where he was responsible for the Pharma Supply Chain Strategy, a programme with a goal to increase the productivity of all elements of the manufacturing supply chain. John has over 30 years’ experience at GSK in a range of technical, manufacturing leadership and global programme roles. John has a BSc in Chemistry from Loughborough University and an MBA from Strathclyde University.