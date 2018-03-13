Juniper Pharma Services
www.juniperpharma.com/pharma-services
Juniper Pharma Services is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in delivering science-led solutions to a range of pharmaceutical companies from biotechs to leading drug developers.
We provide expertise, R&D infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities to transform clients' promising molecules into successful products for unmet medical needs. Researching, developing and manufacturing new formulations for ground-breaking medicines is at the core of our services.
Using a multidisciplinary approach, our streamlined services and focus on scientific rigour and quality ensure your product will progress to clinical trials quickly and safely even for difficult drug development projects.
Contact info
- Tel:
- +44 (0) 115 871 8888
- Email:
- enquiry@juniperpharma.com
- Sponsored
Dissolving insoluble drugs
How spray drying can help with solubility and bioavailability challenges in drug development