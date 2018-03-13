Juniper Pharma Services

Juniper Pharma Services is a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) specialising in delivering science-led solutions to a range of pharmaceutical companies from biotechs to leading drug developers.

We provide expertise, R&D infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities to transform clients' promising molecules into successful products for unmet medical needs. Researching, developing and manufacturing new formulations for ground-breaking medicines is at the core of our services.

Using a multidisciplinary approach, our streamlined services and focus on scientific rigour and quality ensure your product will progress to clinical trials quickly and safely even for difficult drug development projects.