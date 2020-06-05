Kuraray
The Kuraray Group is committed to developing new ﬁelds of business using pioneering technology that improves the environment and enhances the quality of life throughout the world.
Kuraray was founded in 1926 for the purpose of commercializing synthetic rayon, which was a cutting-edge technology at the time. Following the Second World War, in 1950 we were first in the world to commercialize polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) fiber, under the brand name KURALON™. It was the first synthetic fiber invented in Japan, and led the early phase of Japan’s synthetic fiber industry.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.kuraray.com/
