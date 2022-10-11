Lab Innovations
Lab Innovations is the UK’s largest annual trade exhibition dedicated to the entire laboratory industry, uniting +3,000 laboratory decision makers with +160 laboratory suppliers and manufacturers across all sectors.
Held at Birmingham’s NEC, it is central to the UK’s science and manufacturing industry. Visitors can see and source innovative new technologies, network with peers and earn CPD points in the free-to-attend conference programme.
Content is current, for example with sustainability a high priority, new feature areas and seminar topics will outline how to keep laboratory procurement green. Supported by some of the UK’s top science institutions, it is a key event for powering the business of science.
