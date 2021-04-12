Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive advanced lab simulations based on mathematical algorithms that support open-ended investigations. We combine these with gamification elements such as an immersive 3D universe, storytelling and a scoring system which stimulates students’ natural curiosity and highlights the connection between science and the real world.

The labs are being used by California State University, Harvard, Gwinnett Technical College, MIT, Exeter University, Manchester Metropolitan University, Stanford, University College Cork, Trinity College, University of Hong Kong and Berkeley among others internationally.