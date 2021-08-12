Laura Barrosse-Antle
I didn’t intend to study chemistry, but I stumbled into it at university and fell in love with those lightbulb moments that occurred when I made a new (to me) connection between ideas. After earning my graduate degree in electrochemistry in the UK, I returned home to the US to teach secondary school.
As a teacher, I love helping students discover their own lightbulb moments, learn how to learn, and produce and consume scientific knowledge responsibly and with an emphasis on equity. As a person, I love writing, running, exploring new places and interjecting nerdy tangents into otherwise normal conversations.
- Podcast
Book club – Lessons from Plants by Beronda Montgomery
What would a plant do?
- Podcast
Book club – Handmade by Anna Ploszajski
Uncovering the hidden facets of popular material
- Review
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century
Accounts of grief and joy, independence and interdependence, challenge and transformative creativity