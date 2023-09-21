Malcolm Brown
Malcolm Brown is a retired pharmacist and an honorary careers mentor at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, UK.
He has published a book Pharmacy Miscellany Thoughts on Regulation, Education, Industry and Philosophy
2023-09-21T08:30:00
Hands-on experience should not be dismissed lightly
