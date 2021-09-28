Natércia Rodrigues Lopes

Dr Natércia Rodrigues Lopes earnt a PhD in Chemistry from the University of Warwick (UK) in 2018, during which she explored the ultrafast photodynamics of sunscreen molecules using state-of-the-art laser spectroscopy techniques. Now, as a Marie Curie Fellow working at Lipotec, a cosmetics-focused company that is part of The Lubrizol Corporation based in Barcelona (Spain), she is applying the fundamental knowledge gathered throughout her PhD to commercial sunscreen formulations.

Dr Rodrigues Lopes has recently joined the Member Communities Board of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), where she sits in representation of early career researchers. She is also an ordinary member of the committee of the Spectroscopy and Dynamics interest group of the RSC, as well as of the committee of the Molecular Physics Group of the Institute of Physics.