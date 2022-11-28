Netzsch

We are a mid-sized, family-owned German company engaging in the manufacture of machinery and instrumentation with worldwide production, sales, and service branches. Without losing view of our regional roots, we strive for global market penetration. Regionality and globality are not mutually exclusive terms in our world.

As a family-owned company, we place great importance on the crisis-resistance of the NETZSCH Group. Our primary objective is to increase the value of the company through fair, professional and trusting cooperative effort. This is our means of securing long-term, sustainable success.

Through the attractive employee incentive scheme, our employees can also participate directly in the financial success of NETZSCH.