The European Commission (EC) has launched a call for artificial intelligence (AI) ‘factories’ to be set up across Europe with the aim of boosting the development of safe and trustworthy AI technology.

The facilities will help AI developers train their large generative AI models by using the European High-Performance Computing (HPC) supercomputers and providing access to data, computing and storage services. They will be available to a range of European users, such as startups, industry and researchers.

It is hoped these facilities, which will be connected to member states’ AI initiatives, will speed up the development and validation of AI in industrial and scientific applications in key sectors such as healthcare, energy, transport, defence and manufacturing.

‘Europe is already leading the way with the EU AI Act, ensuring AI is safer and more trustworthy,’ said president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen in a statement. ‘Earlier this year, we fulfilled our promise by opening our high-performance computers to European AI start-ups. Now, Europe must also become a global leader in AI innovation. AI factories will help secure our position at the forefront of this transformative technology.’

The call will be open until 31 December 2025, with the first deadline on 4 November 2024 and subsequent cut-off dates every three months for as long as funds are available. This call will be supported by an EU contribution of close to €1 billion (£843 million) from the Digital Europe Programme and Horizon Europe and an equal amount of funding coming from member states.