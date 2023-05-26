Julia Robinson

I joined the Chemistry World team as Science Correspondent in May 2023. Previously I spent eight years leading the clinical and science content at The Pharmaceutical Journal, the official journal of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, a membership body for pharmacists.

With a grounding in biology and a masters in science communication I may not be a chemist by trade but I hope to bring a wealth of knowledge about the pharmaceutical industry, drug development, pharmacology and health to the Chemistry World team.

As well as being passionate about all aspects of science I am also committed to producing journalism that is of the highest quality and accuracy and which holds those in power to account.

Testament to this, my work has led me to be shortlisted for several specialist journalism awards, and in 2022 I was lucky enough to win the award for Best Writer (B2B) at the British Society of Magazine Editors (BSME) Talent Awards.