Julia Robinson
I joined the Chemistry World team as Science Correspondent in May 2023. Previously I spent eight years leading the clinical and science content at The Pharmaceutical Journal, the official journal of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, a membership body for pharmacists.
With a grounding in biology and a masters in science communication I may not be a chemist by trade but I hope to bring a wealth of knowledge about the pharmaceutical industry, drug development, pharmacology and health to the Chemistry World team.
As well as being passionate about all aspects of science I am also committed to producing journalism that is of the highest quality and accuracy and which holds those in power to account.
Testament to this, my work has led me to be shortlisted for several specialist journalism awards, and in 2022 I was lucky enough to win the award for Best Writer (B2B) at the British Society of Magazine Editors (BSME) Talent Awards.
- Research
Beer byproduct used as a binder in paintings during the Danish Golden Age
Scientists identify proteins from cereal species using mass spectrometry
- Research
Optical microscopy with Ångström resolution could revolutionise how we see life
Technique can distinguish between details that are just a few atoms apart
- Research
Exposure to high levels of TCE could increase risk of Parkinson’s disease by 70%
US marines working at base with contaminated drinking water in the 1970s and 80s have elevated risk for the disease
- Research
Risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis doubled by polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons exposure
Study examined link between PAHs, phthalates, plasticisers and smoking and the condition
- News
IChemE welcomes government decision to remove EU law deadline that could affect safety
Move allays concerns that safety legislation could have been revoked