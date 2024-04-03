Robert ‘Bob’ Curl’s 1996 Nobel prize in chemistry medal, awarded for the joint discovery of fullerenes, has been sold at auction for over $440,000 (£352,000).

The medal, which is crafted from 18-carat gold and plated in 24-carat gold, was auctioned by Nate D Sanders on 28 March. A total of four bids were placed with the medal going for the final price of $442,891. The minimum guide price for the medal was $200,000.

This is one of the highest amounts a Nobel prize medal has been auctioned off for in recent years. Adolf Von Baeyer’s 1905 Nobel medal sold at auction for £203,000 on 13 December 2023 and, in the same week, Arne Tiselius’ medal, won in 1948, was sold for $125,000 (£99,000). George Olah’s Nobel medal awarded for work on carbocations was also sold at auction in 2023 for $250,000.

A year earlier Walter Kohn’s award for the development of density functional theory sold for the slightly higher price of $460,000.